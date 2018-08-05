Authorities prepared three shelters in Napa County to potentially shelter hundreds of people fleeing massive wildfires in Lake and Mendocino counties, but began winding them down late Sunday afternoon.
Shelters were planned in the city of Napa at CrossWalk Community Church on First Street as well as Napa Valley College off Highway 221, according to Kevin Twohey, coordinator of the Napa County Office of Emergency Services. During an afternoon conference call involving the American Red Cross and public safety agencies, both the church and the college were informed their sites would not be needed for evacuation centers, as fears of a threat to Clearlake and Lower Lake did not materialize, officials said.
The Napa County Fairgrounds in Calistoga — which sheltered evacuees during the 2015 Valley Fire that devastated swaths of Lake County — was to remain on standby through the night before being taken down Monday morning, said Twohey.
Napa County had committed to accepting more than 1,000 evacuees, including about 450 at the Calistoga fairground, 300 at the CrossWalk church and 400 in the NVC gymnasium, with the Red Cross preparing all three sites, Twohey said earlier Sunday.
County officials began working with the three venues to deliver cots after receiving word early Saturday evening that further spreading of the Mendocino and Lake counties could lead to advisory or mandatory evacuation orders for Clearlake, Lower Lake and Morgan Valley, according to officials at the shelter locations.
Setup at CrossWalk in Napa began Saturday evening with 65 cots in the church gymnasium, which could hold 25 more along with another 100 in the sanctuary, according to the congregation’s executive pastor Darlene Valencia. At NVC, 72 cots were set up, and the college was preparing a semi-trailer shipment of more beds if needed, said Ken Arnold, chief of campus police.
In Calistoga, the fairground staff went on “active standby” Friday and planned to house Lake County residents inside the Tubbs Building, with the Great Lawn available for parking and those bringing RVs, according to the fair’s chief executive, Carlene Moore.
New evacuations were ordered Saturday evening near twin fires burning in Mendocino and Lake counties across wilderness on both sides of Clear Lake. Dry, hot winds fueled both blazes, which have collectively charred nearly 400 square miles of brush and timber. The entire so-called Mendocino Complex Fires (involving Mendocino and Lake counties) is now one of the largest on record in the state, officials said.