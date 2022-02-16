Update: Napa Fire investigating numerous small fires that broke out Tuesday night

Updated at 9:31 a.m. Wednesday — Police and fire personnel were called out to more than a dozen small fires Tuesday night in the city of Napa, authorities confirmed. The source of the fires remained under investigation Wednesday morning.
The first fire that drew a response from a Napa Fire crew was reported at about 8:45 p.m. off Soscol Avenue and First Street near downtown, and was followed in quick succession by numerous others to the north near the Napa Valley Vine Trail, according to Matt Colburn, spokesperson for the city fire department. In all, the agency responded to about 15 fires in the course of about two hours, although it was unclear if all the blazes were directly related, he said.
Napa Police Sgt. Brian Donahue confirmed fire reports near Jefferson Street and Pueblo Avenue; California Boulevard and Central Avenue; and near the Highway 29 interchange with Trancas Street and Redwood Road.
All of the fires were relatively small and were extinguished, and presented no immediate health or safety threat, according to Colburn. However, police briefly shut down Pueblo Avenue between Jefferson and California Tuesday night during firefighting efforts, according to Donahue.
No injuries were immediately reported.
Arson investigators are looking into the cause of the fires, but it was not immediately known whether an accelerant was used in the incidents, Colburn said.
As of 9:15 a.m., booking logs at the Napa County jail did not show any arrests made overnight for anyone suspected of arson.
Although Napa County was not under a weather advisory Tuesday night, Colburn called on Napa residents to be mindful of winds and unusually dry winter weather that can raise the risk of fires during the California drought. Temperatures were in the mid-50s at Napa County Airport, with 12 mph northwest winds gusting as high as 25 mph when the first fires were reported, according to the National Weather Service.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register!
