Update: Napa hits a record 110 degrees Sunday; fire-risk weather warning looms, along with possible power cuts

In San Francisco, parking lots at Ocean Beach were closed Sunday following a large gathering there on Saturday during what would have been the 34th Burning Man Festival, Mayor London Breed announced on her Facebook and Twitter accounts, expressing concern about the potential spread of COVID-19.

“Last night, over 1,000 people crowded on Ocean Beach to celebrate Burning Man,” Breed wrote Sunday morning. “This was absolutely reckless and selfish. You are not celebrating. You are putting people’s lives at risk. You are putting our progress at risk. No one is immune from spreading the virus.”

Breed wrote that talk of people returning on Sunday prompted the closure order and she said law enforcement will be patrolling the area.

“We know people love Burning Man and people want to get together this weekend,” she wrote. “But we all need to do our part. Stay home, stay safe.”

Elsewhere in the state, numerous parking lots to San Diego, Orange and Los Angeles County beaches closed after they filled to capacity and lifeguards reported seeing large crowds.