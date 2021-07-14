Update: Napa Police implicate teenager in reported shooting at home

Updated at 4:48 p.m. — A 15-year-old boy is believed to be responsible for the shooting of a west Napa resident shortly before noon Wednesday, police reported. The victim's injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.

Officers were called to the 2900 block of Kilburn Avenue in the Westwood neighborhood at 11:51 a.m., after the occupant of a home reported being shot, according to police Lt. Chase Haag. Police found a single victim with what Haag described as non-life-threatening injuries.

Due to state juvenile protection law, Napa officers were not able to obtain a statement from the teenage suspect, and he was released to a parent, Haag said in an email later Wednesday. Police found an unregistered 9mm “ghost gun” near the home that is believed to have been used in the attack, Haag added.

At least five patrol cars arrived at the incident scene after the reported shooting, and an aerial drone surveyed the area.

Detectives are investigating various leads and believe the attack was gang-related, Haag said earlier. No other victims are believed to be connected to the incident, according to Haag.

Register reporter Sasha Paulsen contributed to this report.

You can reach Howard Yune at 530-763-2266 or hyune@napanews.com

