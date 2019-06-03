Shortly before 4:30 p.m. Monday, Napa Police reopened Franklin Street between Ash and Elm streets in Old Town after a two-hour effort to detain a man who had been waving a bladed weapon and making threats.
Police had issued a Nixle warning for the public to stay away from the area.
Police had blocked off the neighborhood and brought in a SWAT unit to search buildings where the man was thought to be hiding. At least one person was detained.
Police also moved in their MRAP armored vehicle as a safety measure.