Police are searching for the motorist who struck a 62-year-old female pedestrian on Soscol Avenue Tuesday night, then fled the scene.
The woman, a Napa resident, was reported in critical condition at Queen of the Valley Medical Center with head and facial injuries, police said.
Officers responded at 6:42 p.m. to the collision in the southbound lanes of Soscol, south of Lincoln Avenue.
Witnesses said the woman was hit by a dark-colored sedan traveling southbound as she attempted to cross Soscol. The pedestrian was not in a crosswalk, police said.
The public was asked to be on the lookout for a vehicle with likely front end or windshield damage.
Southbound Soscol was closed between Lincoln and Jackson Street for five hours and northbound Soscol closed for about one hour while the Napa Police Traffic Reconstruction Team investigated.
Witnesses are asked to contact Officer Aaron Medina at 707-257-9223 or amedina@cityofnapa.org. You may also text an anonymous tip to the Napa Police Department by texting the word 707NPD and the tip information to 847411 (tip411).