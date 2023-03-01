Updated at 3:36 p.m. Wednesday — The former Napa business owner who was arrested more than two years ago in connection to a firebomb plot against California Democratic Party offices will spend nine years in federal prison.

Ian Benjamin Rogers, 46, received a 108-month sentence Wednesday morning in U.S. District Court in San Francisco. Judge Charles R. Breyer accepted a plea agreement negotiated between Rogers’ defense lawyer and federal prosecutors.

Rogers, an auto mechanic who owned British Auto Repair of the Napa Valley, was arrested in January 2021 and accused with Vallejo resident Jarrod Copeland, 39, of planning to blow up the John L. Burton Democratic headquarters building in Sacramento, in response to their belief that Democrats stole the 2020 presidential election to hand victory to Joe Biden.

Later Wednesday, Breyer sentenced Copeland to 4 ½ years on charges of conspiracy and destroying records, the prison term prosecutors sought, the Vallejo Sun reported.

Napa County sheriff’s deputies who searched Rogers’ home and his repair shop on Action Avenue in Napa on Jan. 15, 2021 discovered five pipe bombs and 48 firearms, four of them machine guns.

Prosecutors also entered evidence including text messages between Rogers and Copeland, one of which read: “I want to blow up a democrat building bad.” The text was time-stamped after the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol and before Biden’s inauguration Jan. 20.

Rogers and Copeland were indicted that July on federal charges of conspiring to destroy a building, possessing destructive devices, and obstructing justice.

Prosecutors alleged the two men accumulated an arsenal of bombs and firearms for their plot, and discussed their plans through text messages.

According to prosecutors, Rogers and Copeland used an encrypted messaging app to plan an attack with Molotov cocktails and gasoline on several targets, including the Democratic Party headquarters, the Governor’s Mansion and buildings for the Facebook and Twitter social media platforms.

The pair “hoped their attacks would prompt a movement,” prosecutors said in announcing the charges.

In addition to recovering guns and explosives, agents also seized a “white privilege card” that looks like a credit card. “Trumps Everything” it says beneath the label, with the number 0045 repeated as a credit card number, signaling the 45th U.S. president. “Scott Free” is listed as the cardholder, a member from “birth” through “death.”

Investigators also pointed to the “Three Percenters” bumper sticker on Rogers’ vehicle, signaling support for an anti-government movement named after the belief that just 3% of American colonists defeated the British during the American Revolution.

Prosecutors said that in late December 2020, Copeland told Rogers he contacted an anti-government militia group to gather support for their movement. After Rogers’ arrest in January 2021, they say Copeland communicated with a leader of a militia group who advised Copeland to delete his old messages and switch to a new communication platform.

Sentencing for Rogers and Copeland originally was sentenced for September, but was delayed after Breyer questioned the sincerity of Rogers’ remorse in remarks made to U.S. probation officers.

Citing a statement to probation officers about his regret for “putting myself in a bad situation that allowed the government to destroy my life,” Breyer paused the sentencing and required lawyers to justify the plea deal, according to the Sacramento Bee.

“I have to say, in 23 years I’ve never seen that type of statement. I’ve never seen a defendant come in and say I regret I was caught,” the judge said at the time, also citing the quantity of Rogers’ weapons and his possession of a map with the Democratic headquarters’ location.

On Wednesday, however, Breyer concluded a mental evaluation of Rogers by a UC San Francisco psychiatrist supported Rogers’ assertion that his crimes were largely driven by a lack of self-restraint caused by alcoholism.

Rogers, wearing a prison suit, recalled how an existing drinking problem worsened early in the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, when business at his since-closed auto garage fell 40%.

“I said a lot of silly stupid things I didn’t mean when I sat at home intoxicated,“ he said during the sentencing, which was livestreamed from San Francisco. “I only said stupid things, but these things have come back to haunt me a million times over.

“They were only dumb, stupid, drunken thoughts, and I regret them all,” he said, adding that the demands of his Napa business ensured that “I never had any spare time to moonlight as a freedom fighter.”

Rogers insisted he never had any bona fide intention of carrying out an attack, and that he now regrets having kept his cache of weapons.

Though Rogers possessed three illegal weapons for more than 20 years, he fired them only four times for fun and otherwise kept them in a gun safe, he told the judge. The pipe bombs – also stored in his gun safe – were built in early 2020 “to protect my family from a potential future event that may or may not occur,” he continued, without giving further details.

Rogers later apologized to those who work and volunteer at the Democratic office in Sacramento – and also to the wife and two sons from whom he will be separated for nearly a decade.

“To my family, I want to say I let you down, and I’m sorry, and I hope you can forgive me,” Rogers said, his voice nearly breaking.

(Breyer said he would recommend Rogers’ placement at a prison in the Bay Area or greater Sacramento, partly to make family visits more workable.)

In approving Rogers’ sentence, Breyer said he took into account a handwritten letter Rogers sent to him in October, in which the Napan implored him not to shoot down the plea agreement.

“At the time, I believed the election was stolen,” Rogers wrote in the three-page message, which was unsealed Feb. 8. “At the time, I believed things said by the Trump administration. At the time, I was in a dark place in my life and I was abusing alcohol and acting out, in part, because of it. I was wrong in my thinking.”

However, Breyer emphasized the need to prosecute those whose actions threaten people’s right to political participation.

“I understand you can have serious disagreements with the way the government is operated,” the judge told Rogers, who has been held in Alameda County at the Santa Rita Jail. “And you’re not ‘wrong’ to have those views; you are entitled to have those views because you are an American living in this society. What you’re not entitled to do is to violate the law and threaten the existence of the government and its institutions.”

The fallout from the bomb plot has included spending on increased security, training, and camera and building upgrades – as well as a lingering fear that has had “a chilling effect on active participation in our democratic process,” said Rusty Hicks, chair of the state Democratic Party.

“The defendants’ actions have negatively impacted the willingness of people to do door-to-door canvassing or meet in large groups,” Hicks told Breyer.

Rogers’ co-defendant Copeland was scheduled to be sentenced immediately afterward, but his defense attorney received a postponement to the afternoon. The lawyer, John Ambrosio, asked for Breyer to close the courtroom because of what he described as concerns about Copeland’s safety, though he did not elaborate.

Following his federal sentencing, Rogers is scheduled to appear at 8:30 a.m. Friday in Napa County Superior Court for a plea hearing on local firearm and explosives charges also connected to the 2021 arrest.

Associated Press reporter Olga R. Rodriguez contributed to this report.