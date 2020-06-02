You are the owner of this article.
Update: Napa school building evacuated after construction work hits gas line

Updated at 4:17 p.m. — A school building in Old Town Napa was evacuated Tuesday morning after a small-diameter natural gas line was damaged in a construction mishap, according to the Napa Valley Unified School District.

The incident took place on the campus of Shearer Elementary School at 1590 Elm St. when a contractor digging a footing for a fence post struck the half-inch-wide gas pipe, according to Mike Pearson, NVUSD's assistant superintendent for operational services.

Pacific Gas & Electric was called to the school at 10:47 a.m. after being notified of damage, utility spokesman Denny Boyles said.

The leak forced the evacuation of a handful of Shearer employees, said Pearson. No students were present since Shearer, like all other NVUSD campuses, has been closed since March 13 due to the coronavirus pandemic. More than 16,000 students are completing the academic year through online instruction.

Boyles reported that PG&E workers arrived at Elm Street within 20 minutes of the report. Workers plugged the broken line to stop the flow of gas, and a permanent repair was planned for Wednesday, said Pearson.

