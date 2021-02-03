Update: Napa school district to expand in-person learning to four half-days a week starting March 1

Parents interested in switching children between online and on-campus instruction will receive request form in the coming days, according to NVUSD, which said about 31% of its students currently are enrolled in the hybrid classroom-online program.

Despite various surges in coronavirus infections in Napa County and the nation – including major spikes after the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays that triggered fresh business shutdowns and curbs – NVUSD Superintendent Rosanna Mucetti expressed optimism that conditions will continue improving enough to safely educate more students surrounded by their teachers and classmates.

“We have not – and will not – pause on looking to the future,” she said in a letter posted to the ParentSquare social media platform on Wednesday. “I remain hopeful that as testing and vaccinations keep moving in the right direction that we can continue to bring more students on campus.”

The 23 new COVID-19 infections Napa County reported Wednesday were the lowest one-day total since the first week of December, although the county did report its 58th death connected to the virus.