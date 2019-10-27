Updated at 2:22 p.m. — More than 30,000 households and businesses remained in the dark across Napa County on Sunday afternoon as Pacific Gas and Electric Co.’s latest power shutoff continued – with fierce winds contributing to new and unscheduled blackouts.
The county was opening three emergency shelters to take in more than 1,300 Sonoma County residents fleeing the Kincade Fire, after Cal Fire ordered new evacuations in Santa Rosa and other communities overnight.
Early Sunday afternoon, an evacuation advisory was issued for the greater Calistoga area – the Napa Valley city closest to the blaze. Residents were told to prepare to leave if the Kincade fire were to move toward town.
PG&E’s public safety power shutoff remained in force across swaths of Angwin, Calistoga, Deer Park, Lake Berryessa, Napa, Oakville, Pope Valley, Rutherford, St. Helena and Yountville. The utility imposed the power cuts starting Saturday afternoon in a bid to reduce the risk of wildfires sparked by PG&E equipment during dangerous weather.
Strong winds created a multitude of outages throughout greater Napa Sunday. Trees fell across power lines and in a few cases houses and trees, knocking out traffic signals at numerous intersections. Countywide, PG&E tallied more than 40 spot outages at mid-day.
Overall, power shutdowns or outages affected 21,981 customers in and around the city of Napa, along with 5,982 in American Canyon, 1,463 in Yountville, 1,564 in St. Helena, 1,218 in Angwin and 4,906 in American Canyon, PG&E reported.
By midday, lights remained out and traffic signals flashed red on Soscol Avenue north of Lincoln Avenue, as well as on Trancas Street, the main commercial strip for north Napa.
Queen of the Valley Medical Center on Trancas was operating on generators, according to an attendant. Despite the shift to backup power, the hospital was receiving patients from Sonoma County hospitals that were evacuated with the Kincade Fire’s spread, according to Napa County spokesperson Noel Brinkerhoff.
Amid shops and strip malls unexpectedly shut down for the day, the Trancas Street Lucky supermarket managed to keep its doors open, using generator power to run essential equipment such as refrigeration, cash registers and an ice freezer that had been restocked four times by early afternoon to meet the demand from blacked-out neighborhood residents.
Wind gusts early Sunday peaked at 53 mph at Napa County Airport and 88 mph at Mount St. Helena, according to the National Weather Service.
Amid the wind gusts Saturday night and into the morning, Calistoga lost power about 2:30 a.m., but regained it at mid-morning. St. Helena's downtown operated normally.
During the night PG&E's temporary resource center tent at the Napa County Fairgrounds blew down in 80 mph wind gusts. A resource center was being set up at the Tubbs Building. There is also a charging station at the Calistoga fire station.
There was also a three-car crash on Highway 29 between St. Helena and Calistoga early Sunday morning, with traffic diverted to Silverado Trail.
Meanwhile, Napa County spokesperson Brinkerhoff said preparations were under way in Napa and Calistoga for shelters to accommodate Sonoma County evacuees fleeing the Kincade Fire outside Geyserville, which Cal Fire said had grown to 30,000 acres with only 10 percent containment as of 1:24 p.m.
The shelter sites are to include the Napa Valley Expo at 525 Third St., with capacity for up to 700 people; the Napa Valley College main campus at 2277 Napa-Vallejo Highway (Highway 221), capacity 415; and the CrossWalk Community Church at 2590 First St., with room for 250. Shelters were expected to open Saturday afternoon, but the exact time was not immediately announced.
PG&E has opened community resource centers at the Napa Valley Expo and St. Helena Catholic Church at 1340 Tainter St. All resource centers will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Some schools began announcing closures for Monday due to the lingering power cutoff. Napa Valley College will shut both its Napa and St. Helena campuses, while the Napa Valley Unified School District will shut down entirely.
The Calistoga Unified School District also announced closures for Monday, saying many staff members live in Sonoma County communities under mandatory evacuation orders.
This is a developing story and will be updated.