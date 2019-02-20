The Napa County Sheriff's Office published dramatic body camera footage Wednesday that shows part of a deputy's fatal confrontation with a driver who shot at her.
Deputy Riley Jarecki noticed a car parked in the 1100 block of rural Henry Road at 10:59 p.m. Sunday, the Sheriff's Office said. The graphic, 48-second video clip, first uploaded to YouTube, shows the deputy first speaking with a man, Javier Hernandez Morales, seated behind the wheel.
Jarecki stood next to a red, parked car, and spoke with Hernandez Morales through a cracked front window on the passenger's side. The man permits her to look around. She shines her flashlight into the car and walks around the rear of the vehicle, approaching the driver's side window.
The deputy then knocks on the front, driver's side window.
"Roll it down," Jarecki said.
Hernandez Morales hesitates, murmurs something to himself, and rolls down the window. In Spanish, Hernandez Morales asks, "What's up?"
He points a gun at her and fires at least once. Jarecki radios that shots have been fired as the car's rear lights flash. The ignition turns over and Jarecki, who appears to have retreated to the passenger side of the vehicle, fires numerous rounds toward the driver's seat.
She radioed that shots had been fired at 11:05 p.m., the Sheriff's Office said. Within minutes, social media was abuzz with locals listening to the police scanner.
The Sheriff's Office held a news conference Wednesday afternoon for Bay Area media that provided new information about Sunday's fatal encounter on a rural south Napa County road. The names of the deputy and the dead motorist were released for the first time.
Hernandez Morales, 43, is a Napa resident and former farmworker. He had a criminal history in the county and had several aliases that had to be investigated before the Sheriff’s Office could release his name, Undersheriff Jon Crawford said.
A PowerPoint showed five of Hernandez Morales’ Napa County jail mugshots taken between 2010 and 2016. He had been arrested for crimes such as having a concealed, loaded weapon, driving under the influence and assaulting a peace officer.
The Sheriff’s Office takes loss of life seriously, but Crawford said the department was proud of the composure and poise Jarecki showed while fighting for her life. She is doing as well as can be expected under the circumstances and could be gone anywhere from two to four weeks on paid administrative leave, Crawford said.
Hernandez Morales’s motive is unknown, but Crawford said he had a few arrest warrants.
Hernandez Morales shot at the deputy with a .22 caliber revolver that was reported stolen in Fremont, Crawford said. It was later discovered that he had a loaded, .22 caliber rifle in the back of the car.
Jarecki had spoken with Hernandez Morales for a few minutes before the clip began, Crawford said. It appears that he fired more than one shot at her, he said.
It’s clear that Hernandez Morales sought to kill her because he shot at her at point blank range, Crawford said.
“I’m gonna call it divine intervention” that the bullet missed, Crawford said.
Jarecki is a third generation Napa County law enforcement officer – her father is a Napa police sergeant and grandfather, Robert, is a retired Napa police captain.
Jarecki was patrolling her assigned beat area – a rural area that’s mostly vineyards, and some wineries and homes – on Sunday night. Her attention was drawn to a red Honda parked facing the wrong direction on Henry Road.
The Sheriff’s Office has turned the investigation over to the Napa County Major Crimes Task Force for a full review.
Often times, Crawford said, officers’ body cameras may be obscured. But in this case, the picture tells much of the story.
“It really can’t get any more clear than this,” he said. “It’s graphic, it’s brutal it’s sudden. Realistically its just a great reminder that we need to stay vigilant.”