Update: Napa Valley College announces former president was removed; staff groups lodge no-confidence votes

Updated at 5:22 p.m. Wednesday — Confronting budget shortfalls, a challenge to its accreditation and possible job reductions, Napa Valley College’s leadership is now facing official condemnation by staff and student leaders — and the first public confirmation that officials forced out the college's longtime president last fall.

Since last week, NVC’s academic senate representing professors, and the classified senate representing other campus workers, have approved votes of no confidence in the community college’s interim president Rob Frost and its board of trustees. The votes — together with an open letter issued by NVC’s students’ group — castigate leaders they say have shut out students and faculty from decision making, and allowed past leaders to run the college into deep deficits that have led to the suspension of its law enforcement training academy and the potential loss of department heads and managers after this year.

Late Wednesday afternoon, Frost announced the college ousted his predecessor, Ron Kraft, due to alleged fiscal mismanagement that has pushed the two-year school into budget cuts. Kraft had announced his retirement in November after nine years at the helm, citing family obligations and plans to publish a book on business leadership later this year.

"The previous administration intentionally withheld financial information from the board. Once the board discovered the fiscal mismanagement, it acted immediately to remove Dr. Ron Kraft," Frost, NVC's acting leader since January, said in a statement the college released shortly before 5 p.m. "And since that time, the board has had to make some very difficult financial decisions including significant budget cuts as new information is made available. Every decision the board is making is with the intent of minimizing the impact to our students and being good stewards of our taxpayer dollars. We are focusing on the future how we develop appropriate checks and balances, so this never happens again."

News of Kraft's removal and the statements against NVC leadership are the latest fallout from a budget shortfall stemming from years of deficit spending that has put NVC on notice from accreditors, who are giving the school three years to reform its budgeting and financing or risk losing the ability to offer student financial aid or receive federal assistance.

“We no longer trust the ability of president and the board to guide the college competently, to preserve the rule of law within the college, to uphold shared governance, and to fiscally protect college from economic catastrophe,” Eileene Tejada, an English professor and the academic senate’s president, said Tuesday afternoon before members approved a no-confidence vote against NVC trustees and Frost, the school’s interim president since January.

Seventy-four members voted in favor of the statement, with five dissenting and two abstentions.

NVC trustee Michael Baldini, joining the academic senate’s videoconference meeting, asked members to consider a one-month delay in the vote, but the vote went on as scheduled.

“I’m not going to tell you how to vote; I just want you to know I hear you, I see you in the community,” he said.

Frost did not directly comment on the motion by the academic senate, saying neither he nor board members had seen the resolution, but said: "The board understands the frustration and anger from staff and faculty, and the board shares that same anger and frustration."

The move by NVC’s academic senate followed the approval of a similar no-confidence vote March 15 by the school’s classified senate, which represents non-classroom staff. “We offer this vote of no confidence not as an act of division, nor further polarization, but rather as an act of solidarity in an effort to elicit a response of immediate and dramatic change of course,” the classified senate’s statement read.

Earlier, the Associated Students joined the criticism of NVC directors through a letter that charged them not only with bungling its finances and brushing off advice but also of lacking a clear path to solvency — or to softening the blow to students if staffing must be cut back further.

“You both are illustrating the incompetence of the Board and the President as they continue to make governing decisions without assessing the impact and next steps on students at Napa Valley College,” wrote the student group’s president Markus Tecson in the statement, which the group released during a special meeting March 16. “How will you address the vacuum 28 college employees will leave? What are the contingencies, and who will make the plan and decision to move forward if the (retirement incentive) goal is not reached?”

The no-confidence statements are not mechanisms to remove Frost, a board appointee whose interim presidency will end no later than June 30, or NVC trustees, who are elected by Napa County voters to serve four-year terms.

Four board members will be up for re-election on the November ballot: Jeff Dodd, Elizabeth Goff, Kyle Iverson and Michael Baldini. Each trustee represents one of seven districts in Napa County, must live in that district, and is chosen only by voters living within district boundaries.

None of the student and employee declarations target Torence Powell, who NVC announced this week would become the college’s new president starting July 1. Powell, an associate vice chancellor in the Los Rios Community College District in Sacramento, will take office pending an April 14 approval vote by the NVC board.

Faculty, employee and student leaders acted after NVC announced it may choose not to renew the contracts for as many as 28 department leaders when the academic year ends in June. The departures potentially would cover directors, deans and managers across a range of fields, from enrollment and student affairs to winery operations, sports, campus police and the college’s Upper Valley Campus in St. Helena.

In addition, NVC on March 4 said it would put its Criminal Justice Training Center on hiatus for one to two years, citing the college’s budget stress. In an email to college staff, Frost said the training academy would stay closed “with the ability and understanding that we will be able to re-initiate participation when fiscally viable to do so.”

The announcements follow NVC’s placement in October on “enhanced monitoring” by the Accrediting Commission for Community and Junior Colleges, following at least three years of deficit spending, a cash balance that shrank 12.7% from 2017 to 2020, and hiring that continued despite the shortfalls and declining enrollment.

Colleges that are placed under monitoring must create a plan to reform their budgeting and financial practices. A school that does not emerge from monitoring within three years risks losing its accreditation, which would endanger NVC’s eligibility for federal assistance and its students’ ability to gain financial aid.

A $2.5 million gap in the college’s 2021-22 budget is forcing its hand in reducing job counts and freezing the law enforcement academy, NVC officials have said. A school incentive program is offering supplemental retirement pay for older employees who leave at year’s end but had found only a dozen takers, leading the college to extend the application deadline more than a month to April 18.

Some NVC staff members have urged college leaders to explain why deficits were allowed to grow during the tenures of former president Kraft and assistant superintendent Bob Parker, who departed the college earlier in 2021.

Frost, in a Napa Valley Register interview earlier this month, acknowledged past overspending and over-hiring, as well as the lack of financial information sharing with the college’s trustee. The interim president said NVC is in the early stages of an inquiry to learn to what degree news of the school’s financial health was withheld from leaders and board members.

You can reach Howard Yune at 530-763-2266 or hyune@napanews.com

