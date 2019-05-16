The first wave of rain from an atypical May atmospheric river dumped as much as 2.8 inches on the Napa Valley, according to local gauges.
Rainfall totals as of 3 p.m. Thursday ranged from 1.4 inches at the City of Napa's Corporation Yard near Soscol Avenue to 2.8 inches on Mount Veeder on the west side of the Napa Valley.
Other totals: 2.25 inches in Calistoga, 1.9 inches in Yountville and 1.7 inches in St. Helena. Mount George in east Napa recorded 1.4 inches.
The National Weather Service said Friday should be mostly sunny after showers overnight.
Rain is expected to return by midday Saturday, with as much as another inch falling by Sunday.
Unsettled weather with the prospect of more precipitation is expected early next week.
These storms are expected to deliver as much as 200 percent of normal rain totals for the entire month of May, the Weather Service said.