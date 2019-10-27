The Napa Valley Unified School District announced early Sunday afternoon that all of its schools will be closed Monday due to power outages in the area.
Originally, the district had said that only schools in American Canyon would close, but now power outages are also affecting some campuses in Napa and Yountville, according to a message sent to parents.
The district said it wanted to give parents the most advance notice possible so they could make alternative arrangements for their children.
All before- and after-school activities at all campuses are also canceled.
The NVUSD closed all schools for two days on Oct. 9 and 10 due to Pacific Gas & Electric's Public Safety Power Shutdown.
Many other Some Napa County schools are also closing Monday due to planned and unplanned power outages that were affecting more than 20,000 households and businesses on Sunday morning.
Napa Valley College will close all of its campuses on Monday due to power outages and weather conditions. Also, the county's Office of Emergency Services is operating a temporary emergency shelter for Sonoma County evacuees in the college's main gym and parking lots.
The college said it would decide Monday if it will reopen on Tuesday.
Calistoga Unified School District notified parents on Sunday morning that its schools would be closed Monday. Many of their staff live Sonoma County in evacuation zones.
Howell Mountain Elementary in Angwin will be closed Monday.
The Napa County Office of Education said it would close all of its programs on Monday.