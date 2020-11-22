 Skip to main content
Update: Napa woman dies, man seriously injured in two-car collision in north Napa

Updated at 1:30 p.m. — A two-car collision Saturday night left a 35-year-old Napa woman dead and a 37-year-old Napa man hospitalized with major injuries, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The woman was at the wheel of a 1966 Chevrolet Chevelle that collided with a 2009 Chevrolet Corvette at 9:20 p.m., at the intersection of Monticello Road and Trancas Street in north Napa, CHP said in a news release.

The driver was taken by ambulance to Queen of the Valley Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead. Her identity was not immediately released, pending notification of relatives.

James Finch, the passenger in the woman's Chevelle, was taken by ambulance to the Queen with what CHP described as major injuries.

According to the highway patrol, the Chevelle was headed west on Monticello as Rubens D. Araujo, a 39-year-old Rancho Cordova resident, was driving the Corvette east on Trancas Street.

For unknown reasons, the woman driving the Chevelle lost control of her car, which crossed a dirt median, CHP said. The right side of the Chevelle then collided with the front of the Corvette.

Araujo sustained minor injuries in the wreck, and no injuries were reported to a female passenger in the Corvette, according to the CHP.

The crash is being investigated by CHP's Napa bureau. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 707-253-4906.

You can reach Howard Yune at 530-763-2266 or hyune@napanews.com

Public Safety Reporter

Howard Yune covers public safety for the Napa Valley Register. He has been a reporter and photographer for the Register since 2011, and previously wrote for the Marysville Appeal-Democrat, Anaheim Bulletin and Coos Bay (Oregon) World.

