A Napa woman, 80, suffered a serious head injury after she was hit by a car while she crossed Soscol Avenue at Pear Tree Lane, police say.
She was walking in the crosswalk when she was struck shortly before 3 p.m. on Wednesday and was taken to a local hospital in serious condition, according to Napa Police Traffic Sgt. Kris Jenny.
Alcohol and drugs don't appear to have been a factor in the collision, he said. The driver who struck her remained on scene and cooperated with officers.
The incident closed down northbound Soscol lanes near Old Soscol Way and diverted traffic onto Old Soscol. The Napa Police Department estimated the northbound lanes would reopen around 7 p.m. The southbound lanes were expected to close around 6 p.m. while the Accident Reconstruction Team reviewed the scene.