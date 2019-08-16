A Napa woman suffered major injuries after she jumped off of the First Street overpass above Highway 29 Friday afternoon, officials say. The incident resulted in the closure of the two northbound lanes for a short time.
The woman, who was not identified, was taken to Queen of the Valley Medical Center, said Napa Fire Department Capt. Steve Becker.
The woman, who was in her mid-50s, drove eastbound and parked her car on the First Street overpass, then she walked to the edge and jumped, landing on the northbound shoulder, said Napa Police Lt. Chase Haag. Witnesses immediately notified police.
The California Highway Patrol stopped traffic on the highway while the Napa Police Department responded to the incident. Police sent out a Nixle alert at 2:10 p.m. advising drivers of delays because of the closure of the northbound lanes. The road was reopened as of 2:35 p.m., though delays remained on the overpass, according to a second Nixle alert.