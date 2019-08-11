Updated at 11:09 a.m. — Silverado Trail remained closed in both directions after a vehicle struck a utility pole Sunday morning, Napa Police reported. The wreck left 296 Pacific Gas & Electric Co. customers without power, according to the utility.
The crash blocked both lanes of Silverado between Soscol Avenue and Saratoga Drive, according to an online incident log for the California Highway Patrol, which has jurisdiction over the section of the Trail in Napa that carries Highway 121.
A Nixle alert from Napa Police announced the closure was expected to last as long as eight hours through about 4 p.m., well into the fifth and final day of the Town and Country Fair at the Napa Valley Expo to the north.
Shortly before 7 a.m., the driver of a 2005 Acura RL sedan was headed north on Silverado when another car passed on the right, according to police Sgt. Mike Walund. The maneuver clipped the Acura’s rear-view mirror and startled the driver, causing him to swerve, lose control and hit the power pole, Walund said.
One of three power lines strung from the pole and fell. The Acura and a nearby fence caught fire, but Napa Fire Department personnel arrived and put out the flames, according to Walund, who said the driver was not injured.
Police described the car that reportedly passed the Acura as a white four-door Nissan with tinted windows. No description of its driver was available.