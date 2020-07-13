Update: Newsom orders new COVID-19-related closures in Napa, other counties

At this point, the route available to the county to reopen the affected businesses is to get off the state’s monitoring list.

“We are going to try as hard as humanly possible to get off that list,” Pedroza said. “It is a priority we owe to local residents.”

Napa County went on the state’s monitoring list last week for having 138.7 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents over 14 days. The state threshold is 100 cases.

The immediate impact was closing indoor restaurant and indoor tasting room activities and breweries and bars both indoors and outdoors. They were to close for at least three weeks.

Newsom said during his press conference the positive COVID-19 testing rate for the state is 7.4% for 14 days, up 21% over two weeks. Hospitalizations have risen 28% and ICU admissions 20% in two weeks, he said.

“We’re seeing an increase in the spread of the virus, so that’s why it’s incumbent upon all of us to recognize soberly that COVID-19 is not going away any time soon until there is a vaccine and/or an effective therapy,” Newsom said.