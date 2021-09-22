Update: No evacuations ordered due to Sonoma County fire, but traffic delays expected

Updated at 3:40 p.m. – A vegetation fire that broke out Wednesday afternoon in rural Sonoma County has not triggered evacuation orders, but drivers should expect delays on Highway 12/121 between Sonoma and Napa counties, authorities announced.

The Fremont Fire was reported at about 2:17 p.m. near the Sonoma-Napa border, according to the California Highway Patrol’s online incident log. The Twitter feed of Cal Fire’s Sonoma-Lake-Napa unit listed the location as near Fremont Drive and Napa Road, in the Schellville area of Sonoma County.

As of 3:29 p.m., Cal Fire listed the Fremont Fire at 40 acres. Pacific Gas & Electric Co. cameras captured a growing smoke plume that by 3 p.m. was visible in the city of Napa nearly 10 miles east.

In a Nixle alert, the Napa County Office of Emergency Services said no evacuations have been ordered and no other threats identified. However, traffic delays were expected on westbound 12/121, and drivers were asked to avoid the area to allow emergency vehicles to pass through.

Those living near the area are advised to stay indoors and close doors and windows to prevent smoke from entering their homes, according to the county OES.