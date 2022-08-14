Update: Northbound Highway 29 closed until noon after fatal crash in south Napa

Northbound Highway 29 in south Napa will remain closed until noon Sunday after a fatal crash late Saturday night, according to Napa Police. Updated at 7:41 a.m. Sunday —
The two-vehicle collision was reported at about 11:33 p.m. north of the Butler Bridge, according to the California Highway Patrol’s online incident log. Both northbound lanes of Highway 29 were blocked between Highways 221 and 121, and drivers were told to avoid the area and find alternate routes, Napa Police said.
Drivers are asked to use Highway 221 (Napa-Vallejo Highway) as an alternate route into the city of Napa, police said in a Nixle alert.
Southbound Highway 29 has remained open, but motorists can expect delays.
