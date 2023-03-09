Updated at 2:03 a.m. Friday — Northbound Highway 29 closed for the second time in less than seven hours between Paoli Loop and South Kelly Road amid heavy overnight rain, the Napa County Sheriff's Office said in a Nixle alert shortly before 2 a.m.
The northbound lanes originally closed at 7:20 p.m. Thursday, but the sheriff's office originally announced their reopening shortly before 1 a.m.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.
The area has flooded and been closed in the past, including during rainstorms early last month. The current storms hitting Napa County — and much of the rest of California — are expected to persist through the weekend.
People are also reading…
The National Weather Service announced a flood watch for Napa County and the rest of the Bay Area, starting Thursday and extending to 10 a.m. Sunday.
As of 2 a.m., rainfall over the previous 24 hours totaled 2.56 inches at the Napa city corporation yard, and as much as 4.45 inches on Mount Veeder, according to Napa County's OneRain website.
Napa News Now: Check out the stories Napa County residents are talking about this week
Catch up on the Napa Valley news you may have missed this week.
Ian Rogers and Jarrod Copeland were sentenced Wednesday on federal charges stemming from a 2021 bomb plot against Democratic offices in Sacramento.
The wines at Premiere Napa Valley that fetched the highest per-bottle bids were BRAND Napa Valley at $100,000, TOR Wines at $80,000, and a Shafer Vineyards at $60,000.
Ten cats who were inside a pet adoption group’s van when it was stolen were found safe inside the vehicle Thursday, according to Napa Police.
A dock fire at Markley Cove on Lake Berryessa destroyed one-third of the dock and more than two dozen watercrafts that included house boats, pontoons, long boats and jet skis on Friday night.
A buffered bike lane, which is like a standard bike lane with several feet of painted buffer between the bike and car zones, is coming to the section of Jefferson Street near Vintage High School.
Former Napa County Executive Officer Minh Tran has filed a new claim the county, giving his view of how the relationship with the county soured.
Napa's downtown parking meters were removed three decades ago. But paid parking could return, in some form, this year, as the city works to put together a plan.
Dozens of Napans who are homeless will soon find permanent housing in a former city motel.
A Chicken Guy fast food restaurant operator wants to come to American Canyon. But climate change activists object to a proposed drive-thru.