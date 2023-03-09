Updated at 2:03 a.m. Friday — Northbound Highway 29 closed for the second time in less than seven hours between Paoli Loop and South Kelly Road amid heavy overnight rain, the Napa County Sheriff's Office said in a Nixle alert shortly before 2 a.m.

The northbound lanes originally closed at 7:20 p.m. Thursday, but the sheriff's office originally announced their reopening shortly before 1 a.m.

The area has flooded and been closed in the past, including during rainstorms early last month. The current storms hitting Napa County — and much of the rest of California — are expected to persist through the weekend.

The National Weather Service announced a flood watch for Napa County and the rest of the Bay Area, starting Thursday and extending to 10 a.m. Sunday.

As of 2 a.m., rainfall over the previous 24 hours totaled 2.56 inches at the Napa city corporation yard, and as much as 4.45 inches on Mount Veeder, according to Napa County's OneRain website.