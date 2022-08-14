Update: Northbound Highway 29 could reopen Sunday afternoon after fatal late-night crash

Updated at 2:24 p.m. Sunday — A driver was apparently heading the wrong way down Highway 29 before a five-vehicle crash late Saturday night that killed one motorist and injured four other people, according to Napa Police. The wreck was expected to keep the highway’s northbound lanes in south Napa closed through noon Sunday.

Napa’s central dispatch center began receiving calls about a multi-vehicle collision at 11:30 p.m. on Highway 29 just north of the Butler Bridge, police said in a news release. California Highway Patrol officers arrived at the scene first and landed a helicopter to airlift an injured patient.

One driver was pronounced dead at the scene, and two other motorists and two passengers were taken to Providence Queen of the Valley Medical Center and Kaiser Permanente Vacaville Medical Center, according to police. The other two drivers were not injured.

Preliminary information indicates that one driver was heading south in the northbound lanes of Highway 29 and struck four northbound vehicles, Napa Police reported.

Highway 29’s northbound lanes were closed at Highway 221 (Napa-Vallejo Highway), with traffic routed through Imola Avenue to the north. Police Sgt. Aaron Medina said later Sunday the northbound highway could reopen before 3 p.m.

Napa Police’s traffic reconstruction team has taken over the investigation into the crash. Anyone with information about the wreck is asked to contact Officer Davis at 707-257-9223, ext. 5235, or adavis@cityofnapa.org.