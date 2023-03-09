Updated at 1:08 a.m. Friday — Northbound Highway 29 has reopened between Lombard and South Kelly roads after shutting down due to roadway flooding, the Napa County Sheriff's Office said early Friday morning.

The northbound lanes closed in American Canyon between Paoli Loop Road and South Kelly Road, the sheriff's office had announced at 7:20 p.m. Thursday. The agency announced the reopening in a Nixle alert shortly before 1 a.m.

The area has flooded and been closed in the past, including during rainstorms early last month. The current storms hitting Napa County — and much of the rest of California — are expected to persist through the weekend.

The National Weather Service announced a flood watch for Napa County and the rest of the Bay Area, starting Thursday and extending to 10 a.m. Sunday.