Oakville Grade was closed in both direction Friday night when a tanker filled with carbon dioxide overturned on the narrow rural roadway that connects Napa and Sonoma counties.
The California Highway Patrol said the Oakville Grade incident, which was reported shortly after 10 p.m., involved a single tanker truck.
The driver, who was not hurt, tried to make a U-turn on Oakville Grade. His trailer detached and overturned, the CHP said in its online log.
CO2 is a heavier than air gas that can cause asphyxiation in high concentrations.
At 9 a.m., Cal Fire estimated that the road would be reopened by noon, according to a Sheriff's Office Nixle alert.
The Napa County Sheriff's Office sent out its first Nixle alert shortly after midnight advising residents a half mile up Oakville Grade from Highway 29 to "shelter in place" due to possible hazardous conditions. The alert went to residents throughout the Napa Valley.
A short time later the Sheriff's Office sent a second Nixle saying that the Oakville area shelter in place advisory was "NOT fire related." This Nixle identified the threat as a tanker carrying CO2.
On Friday evening, many in the Napa Valley were smelling smoke from the wildfires in Mendocino and Shasta counties. Ash from these fires fell on the Napa Valley overnight.