Update: One Bank of America branch to reopen in Napa on Wednesday, other closures may last into next week

Updated at 4:36 p.m. — Multiple branches of Bank of America were closed as of Tuesday afternoon, including all four in the Napa Valley. One bank branch was scheduled to reopen Wednesday in the city of Napa with others to follow next week, a spokesperson said later in the day.

A directory on the Bank of America website listed two branches in Napa, as well as the outlets in American Canyon and St. Helena, as “temporarily closed” and referred account holders to the bank’s online services. Calls to the outlets on First and Trancas streets in Napa went to voicemail announcements confirming the closures.

At each branch in the city of Napa, signs were posted in the front door reading: "Due to circumstances beyond our control, we are temporarily closed. We apologize for the inconvenience."

An additional placard at the First Street branch announced its companion bank at Trancas Street and Soscol Avenue would open on Tuesday, Dec. 22. However, the Trancas-Soscol branch also was closed Tuesday afternoon, with a door sign directing customers to the First Street outlet, although two ATMs on the side of the building were being used.