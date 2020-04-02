Update: One dead after single-vehicle crash outside Napa

Update: One dead after single-vehicle crash outside Napa

  • Updated
At least one person has died after a vehicle crashed and was found submerged in an irrigation supply in unincorporated Napa County early Thursday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The CHP said the vehicle was reported in the water at about 3:47 a.m. at 2253 Dry Creek Road, located just northwest of the Napa city limit. Two people were inside the vehicle when it crashed, and no other vehicles were involved, according to Officer Marc Renspurger.

The case remains under investigation.

With reports from Register reporter Howard Yune and Bay City News Service.

Bay City News 

