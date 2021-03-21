Update: One dead, two injured near Lake Berryessa after crash involving motorcycle

A fatality was reported Sunday evening after a collision involving a motorcycle and another vehicle in the Lake Berryessa area, according to the California Highway Patrol. Updated at 7:13 p.m. —
The crash was reported at about 5:26 p.m. in the 6300 block of Highway 128 north of Wragg Canyon Road, CHP's online incident log indicated. Cal Fire was called to the scene along with the highway patrol, according to the website.
A passenger on the motorcycle suffered minor injuries, as did the driver of the other vehicle, according to Marc Renspurger, spokesperson for the CHP's Napa bureau.
One-way traffic control was in effect on Highway 128 as of 7 p.m. Sunday, according to the highway patrol log.
The name of the motorcyclist was not immediately available.
PHOTOS: NAPA LIFE DURING THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC
Heritage Eats Napa
Nicholas Kendall and Maria Diaz of Heritage Eats prepared a catering order at Heritage Eats on Thursday. The business got some help during the pandemic via a PPP loan.
Jennifer Huffman, Register
Napa Valley College during COVID-19
Napa Valley College nursing students Teresa Howell (left) and Kayleigh Rogerson meet their “patient” in a hospital room simulation on campus. The nursing program is one only a few college programs that are meeting in person during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Jennifer Huffman, Register
Napa nail salon during the pandemic
Employees inside Red Wine City Nail Salon in downtown Napa on the evening of Friday, Feb. 19. Many hair and nail salons - which have been closed for four months over the course of the pandemic - have survived thanks to PPP loans, rent forgiveness or other kinds of financial assistance, according to Downtown Napa Association Executive Director Craig Smith.
Sarah Klearman, Napa Register
Napa food bank
Boxes of food were prepared for the Napa Food Bank's clients in May. Demand for services ticked up in communities around the county after the coronavirus pandemic triggered a series of business shutdowns starting in March 2020.
Sarah Klearman, Register file photo
Napa school picture day
Even with the pandemic, some school traditions are able to go on, like picture day. Photographer Brent Kesterson of Lasting Memories takes a photo of a Bel Aire Park elementary school student. Pictures were taken outside and with appropriate social distancing.
Jennifer Huffman, Register
Napa's Westin Verasa hotel
The Westin Verasa hotel, shown in March 2020, is part of a Napa city hotel industry that has been battered by a sharp fall-off in business since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic nearly a year ago. The resulting loss of room-tax revenue has been a major factor in the budget strain and looming deficits forecast for the city into the middle of the decade.
Tim Carl
Napa food relief during the pandemic
Lisa DeRose-Hernandez, program director for senior nutrition with Community Action of Napa Valley, delivered bags containing two meals each to a driver stopping outside the Napa Senior Activity Center to pick up food for local senior and group homes last March. CANV reported sharp increases in demand for its Meals on Wheels and food bank programs when state and county stay-home directives threw large parts of the workforce out of work.
Howard Yune, Register file photo
Girl Scout cookies during the pandemic
Iggy Lewis Becker, a Napa Girl Scout, delivers cookies ordered online. Due the the COVID-19 pandemic, cookies are only being sold online. They can be delivered in-person or mailed. There will be no public booth sales this year.
Submitted image
Steve's Christmas Trees in Napa, 2020
A sign posted at Steve's Trees on Soscol Avenue in Napa asked Christmas tree customers to maintain at least a 6-foot distance from others due to the continuing coronavirus pandemic. The seasonal tree lot opened Nov. 21.
Howard Yune, Register
Napa Truck Parade
Terri Abraham (waving) and her daughter Jennifer Shugar were among those living near Linda Vista Avenue to greet an array of city police, fire, public works and other vehicles during Napa's Truck Parade Tuesday morning. The procession took place in the same week that Napa was to host its annual tree lighting ceremony and Christmas parade, both of which were canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
HOWARD YUNE, Register
Napa hotel
Napa County hotel occupancy and revenue dramatically declined in 2020, when the coronavirus pandemic triggered shelter-at-home orders and other safety restrictions. These staffers helped some Napa Valley visitors check into the Napa River Inn in September.
Jennifer Huffman, Register file photo
Napa Bowl during the pandemic
The Napa Bowl on Soscol Avenue was able to reopen when California moved Napa County to the "orange" tier for a reduced rate of coronavirus spread.
Howard Yune, Register
Blue Oak
Napa's Blue Oak School created an outdoor campus where kids can gather safely in groups during the COVID-19 pandemic. It includes tree stumps for seats and hand sanitizing stations.
Jennifer Huffman, Register
Toilet paper pandemic cake
La Cheve
Justin-Siena High School reopening
After a six-month suspension of in-person teaching caused by the coronavirus pandemic, Justin-Siena High School reopened its north Napa campus Sept. 22 and placed students on a hybrid schedule combining two days of classroom teaching per student per week with a continuation of online instruction.
Justin-Siena High School photo, via Instagram
Cultural Anthropologist Dr. Monica Hunter
Cultural Anthropologist Dr. Monica Hunter helps install a new exhibit at the Napa County Historical Society. In an eerie parallel to today's COVID-19 pandemic, if you look closely at this photo you can see this marching band is wearing face masks. The photo was taken during the Spanish Flu Pandemic of 1918. The Napa County Historical Society reopens on Saturday after a 6-month closure due to COVID-19.
Jennifer Huffman, Register
