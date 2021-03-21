 Skip to main content
Update: One dead, two injured near Lake Berryessa after crash involving motorcycle

Updated at 7:13 p.m. A fatality was reported Sunday evening after a collision involving a motorcycle and another vehicle in the Lake Berryessa area, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash was reported at about 5:26 p.m. in the 6300 block of Highway 128 north of Wragg Canyon Road, CHP's online incident log indicated. Cal Fire was called to the scene along with the highway patrol, according to the website.

A passenger on the motorcycle suffered minor injuries, as did the driver of the other vehicle, according to Marc Renspurger, spokesperson for the CHP's Napa bureau.

One-way traffic control was in effect on Highway 128 as of 7 p.m. Sunday, according to the highway patrol log.

The name of the motorcyclist was not immediately available.

You can reach Howard Yune at 530-763-2266 or hyune@napanews.com

