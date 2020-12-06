 Skip to main content
Update: One injured after shooting in American Canyon; man arrested after short standoff with police
Updated at 6:36 p.m. — American Canyon Police arrested a man Sunday afternoon following a shooting that sent another man to the hospital, according to the department.

David Banuelos, 46, was detained after a brief standoff after the shooting with officers at his home in the 90 block of Larkspur Street, police said in a news release. After police used a patrol dog and a “less-lethal projectile” during the arrest, Banuelos was taken to a hospital ahead of a scheduled booking in the Napa County jail on allegations to be announced, according to police.

At about 3:30 p.m., police received a 911 call from a man who reported being shot. Officers sent to the Larkspur Street area found a man with a gunshot wound to the foot as well as a non-gunshot head injury, and the victim was unable to say exactly at which house he was attacked, the department reported.

Police were able to connect the shooting to a disturbance at the house on Larkspur, where they found Banuelos standing in front, identifying himself as the shooter but otherwise not cooperating with officers, according to the police statement.

A standoff then began as police worked to get Banuelos to surrender peacefully. Police also requested a crisis negotiation team as well as a SWAT team from the Napa County Sheriff's Office.

After Banuelos did not turn himself in, police officers deployed the canine and less-lethal device just before the SWAT team's arrival, and Banuelos was detained shortly afterward, according to the statement.

Because of Banuelos' uncooperative behavior and limited information about who was inside the home, SWAT members cleared the house on a search warrant authored by sheriff's detectives, the news release stated. Nearby neighbors were asked to evacuate their homes, while other neighbors were told to shelter in place, until those restrictions were lifted around 5:20 p.m.

A second, bomb-sniffing patrol dog from the Solano County Sheriff's Office also was dispatched to the home, according to American Canyon Police.

The gunshot victim was treated by paramedics and taken to Queen of the Valley Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

You can reach Howard Yune at 530-763-2266 or hyune@napanews.com

