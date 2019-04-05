Try 3 months for $3
Fire at Cal Fire

The Fleet Maintenance building at the St. Helena Cal Fire headquarters was destroyed by fire on Thursday night. Four vehicles were destroyed. Nobody was in the building at the time, though the adjacent fire house was staffed. There were no injuries and investigators are still trying to determine the cause and the cost of the damage.

 Sean Scully, Register

A structure and four trucks were destroyed after a Thursday night fire at a Cal Fire maintenance facility outside St. Helena, Cal Fire said.

No injuries were reported. Damage was estimated at $2 million for the building and the equipment, a Cal Fire spokesperson said Friday.

The fire occurred shortly before 9 p.m. at a Cal Fire maintenance facility for operations in Sonoma, Lake, Napa, Colusa, Solano and Yolo Counties, Cal Fire said. The facility was staffed at the time, Cal Fire reported.

Forty-four people worked to fight the flames, which ultimately claimed the structure and four trucks, and damaged four more trucks. 

A portion of Highway 29 was temporarily closed.

The Angwin Volunteer Fire Department wrote in a Facebook post that one of its vehicles were among those destroyed by the fire.

