A structure and four trucks were destroyed after a Thursday night fire at a Cal Fire maintenance facility outside St. Helena, Cal Fire said.
No injuries were reported. Damage was estimated at $2 million for the building and the equipment, a Cal Fire spokesperson said Friday.
The fire occurred shortly before 9 p.m. at a Cal Fire maintenance facility for operations in Sonoma, Lake, Napa, Colusa, Solano and Yolo Counties, Cal Fire said. The facility was staffed at the time, Cal Fire reported.
Forty-four people worked to fight the flames, which ultimately claimed the structure and four trucks, and damaged four more trucks.
A portion of Highway 29 was temporarily closed.
The Angwin Volunteer Fire Department wrote in a Facebook post that one of its vehicles were among those destroyed by the fire.