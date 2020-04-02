Update: Paso Robles man dead after single-vehicle crash outside Napa

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A 30-year-old Central Coast resident died early Thursday morning in a single-vehicle crash just northwest of the city of Napa, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The resident of Paso Robles was one of two men inside a 2007 Toyota FJ Cruiser that, for unknown reasons, rolled off a private driveway in the 2200 block of Dry Creek Road at 3:33 a.m., and then down an embankment before becoming submerged in an irrigation pond, CHP announced in a news release. The victim, whose name was not immediately released pending notification of relatives, was taken by emergency workers to Queen of the Valley Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

A 27-year-old Napa man who also was inside the sport-utility vehicle was able to escape uninjured, according to the highway patrol. No other vehicles were involved, said Officer Marc Renspurger of the CHP's Napa bureau.

Alcohol appears to be a factor in the crash, according to the CHP, which said the case remains under investigation.

Information from Bay City News Service was used in this report.

