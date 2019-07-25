A 55-year-old American Canyon man was seriously hurt after a white sedan hit him and left the scene in American Canyon, police say.
He was treated on scene and taken to Queen of the Valley, according to a statement from the American Canyon Police Department.
The collision occurred around 8:30 a.m. Thursday, after a driver heading south on Highway 29 possibly ran a red light at Rio Del Mar, police say. Police believe the sedan may have been an Acura and the driver may have been a young woman. Witnesses reported seeing two young men in the front and rear passenger seats.
The car's front windshield was seriously damaged, police say. Some witnesses tried to follow the driver as they fled south, turned on Poco Way and continued onto surface streets.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 707-551-0600.