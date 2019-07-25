{{featured_button_text}}
American Canyon hit-and-run 7/25

Police are asking people who recognize this car, with front end and windshield damage, to contact them.

 American Canyon Police Department

A 55-year-old American Canyon man was seriously hurt after a white sedan hit him and left the scene in American Canyon, police say.

He was treated on scene and taken to Queen of the Valley, according to a statement from the American Canyon Police Department.

The collision occurred around 8:30 a.m. Thursday, after a driver heading south on Highway 29 possibly ran a red light at Rio Del Mar, police say. Police believe the sedan may have been an Acura and the driver may have been a young woman. Witnesses reported seeing two young men in the front and rear passenger seats.

The car's front windshield was seriously damaged, police say. Some witnesses tried to follow the driver as they fled south, turned on Poco Way and continued onto surface streets.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 707-551-0600.

Public Safety Reporter

Courtney Teague is the Napa Valley Register public safety reporter. She can be reached at 707-256-2221. You can follow her reporting on Twitter and Facebook, or send her anonymous tip at: tinyurl.com/anonymous-tipbox-courtney.