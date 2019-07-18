Updated at 10:20 p.m. — CALISTOGA — The Napa County Sheriff's Office has identified a man who was found dead Thursday morning on Foothill Boulevard in Calistoga as Ian Michael Butler, 28, of Pittsburgh.
Butler was staying in Santa Rosa at the time of his death, according to sheriff's spokesman Henry Wofford.
Calistoga Police responded around 4 a.m. and found Butler's body in the east lane of Foothill Boulevard at Silver Street near a bicycle. Butler suffered blunt force injuries consistent with a vehicle collision, Police Chief Mitch Celaya said.
Calistoga Police called the Napa County Major Crimes Task Force, which will lead the investigation, according to Celaya.
There were no witnesses to the collision, which happened in a residential area at Foothill Boulevard and Silver Street in southern Calistoga, Celaya said.
Due to the unattended death and nature of the injuries, Calistoga Police was assisted by the California Highway Patrol and the County Traffic Accident Reconstruction Team. The investigation is continuing.
Foothill Boulevard reopened at 2 p.m., the city announced.