San Francisco
SAN FRANCISCO — A person is in custody and evacuations have been lifted at San Francisco's Hall of Justice after an incendiary device went off in the lobby of the building Thursday morning, a police spokeswoman said.

The small explosion was reported at about 11:10 a.m. on the ground floor of the building at 850 Bryant St.

No injuries were reported but the building was evacuated, San Francisco police Officer Grace Gatpandan said.

A person is in custody in connection with the case but Gatpandan did not have any other information about their identity.

The all-clear was given at 1:38 p.m. and people were allowed back inside, she said.

San Francisco sheriff's spokeswoman Nancy Crowley said criminal court hearings at the building have been canceled for the rest of the day.

