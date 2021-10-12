Update: Person of interest in American Canyon fire still hospitalized; Napa sheriff’s office says questioning is “a matter of when”

Updated at 1:02 p.m. – The man who was arrested near the site of a 132-acre fire Monday evening in American Canyon remained hospitalized Tuesday with burn injuries and is a person of interest in connection with the blaze that briefly caused an evacuation warning in a city neighborhood, according to the Napa County Sheriff’s Office.
Spreading quickly over arid grasslands, the Newell Fire broke out shortly after 6 p.m. on Monday in the Newell Open Space Preserve on American Canyon’s east side. The blaze prompted an evacuation warning for residents of the Via Bellagio neighborhood and caused the closure of American Canyon Road into the city.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $1 for your first 6 months!
The Newell Fire was 60% contained as of 8:04 a.m. Tuesday, Cal Fire reported, revising its size downward from the 150 acres it announced Monday night. Firefighters remained at the scene to continue working on containment lines and putting out hot spots in the preserve.
A 26-year-old man was detained by sheriff’s deputies who encountered him near a car that was in flames and off the road, according to the sheriff’s office. Witnesses saw the man trying to run from the burning car and pointed him out to law enforcement officers, sheriff’s spokesperson Henry Wofford said.
The 2000 Honda Accord sedan had been reported stolen in Vallejo earlier Monday, Wofford added.
The man, whose name was not immediately released, was arrested in connection with the reported theft. He remained hospitalized for non-life-threatening burns as of 9:15 a.m. Tuesday, and the sheriff’s office was awaiting medical clearance to interview him in connection with the fire, according to Wofford.
Update: Man detained near burning car near site of American Canyon fire, according to Napa County Sheriff’s Office
The Newell Fire spread to 150 acres and caused a brief evacuation warning before fire crews stopped its forward progress, according to Cal Fire.
Due to the expected length of the man’s hospital stay, Napa County has released him from custody but will continue to treat him as a person of interest in the Newell Fire and the car theft, Wofford said Tuesday afternoon. “It’s not a matter of if we talk to him, it’s a matter of when,” he said, explaining that the sheriff’s office will work with Cal Fire to determine whether the car theft and the fire were related.
Wofford said arson has not been ruled out as a source of the American Canyon fire, but spokesperson Tyree Zander of Cal Fire, the investigating agency in the blaze, did not say whether the state firefighting agency is investigating the incident as arson.
Less than an hour after the fire began, the Napa County Office of Emergency Services issued an evacuation order for the Via Bellagio neighborhood in south American Canyon east of Highway 29. The warning, which was not an order to evacuate, was lifted shortly before 8:15 p.m.
During the fire’s early hours, the California Highway Patrol closed American Canyon Road from Interstate 80 to Highway 29 as numerous fire departments sent trucks and crews to the city. The road reopened at about 10:15 p.m.
The Newell Fire began during a red flag warning the National Weather Service had issued for parts of Napa and other Bay Area counties, mainly higher-elevation areas, due to a combination of strong winds, low humidity and vegetation left dry by the California drought. The weather warning began Sunday night and was to stay in force through 5 p.m. Tuesday.
Monday’s fire was the largest in two years to approach the city of American Canyon. On Oct. 6, 2019, the American Fire erupted on grasslands off American Canyon Road, spreading to 526 acres on slopes overlooking the town. The blaze forced road shutdowns and evacuation advisories in the northeast corner of the Vintage Ranch development.
Catch up on Napa County's top news stories
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register for just $1 for your first 6 months! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!
A recent event seemed like a seismic shock to old-timers in the west Vine Hill Drive neighborhood of the city of Napa — two homes there each s…
A new Napa Valley Distillery cocktail bar and tasting room is headed to downtown Napa.
Napa County may see a relatively high number of new housing units from California's new single-family zoning law
California's new single-family zoning law could bring a relatively high number of new units to Napa compared to other parts of California, acc…
Soscol Square drive-thru proposal heads to Napa City Council following appeal over greenhouse gas emissions
One more drive-thru in the city of Napa is one too many, an environmental group is saying.
One of Napa’s longtime bed and breakfast inns has pulled back the curtain on a 20-month, multi-million dollar renovation.
Micro-wineries would basically be wine tasting rooms without large, expensive wineries. Farmers who grow grapes and make wine on a small scale…
According to a Napa city planning department application, a Wingstop restaurant could be coming to Napa.
Futuristic fortresses, underground operations and everything in between seem to have a place in Napa Valley, whether they sit highway-side or …
Bounty Hunter won't be moving to a planned building at First and Main Street that's gone unconstructed for four years. But the new building pr…
Fairwinds Estate Winery says one of its insurers sold it a useless insurance policy shortly before the winery was destroyed by the 2020 Glass Fire.
You can reach Howard Yune at 530-763-2266 or hyune@napanews.com