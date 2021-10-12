Update: Person of interest in American Canyon fire still hospitalized; Napa sheriff’s office says questioning is “a matter of when”

The man, whose name was not immediately released, was arrested in connection with the reported theft. He remained hospitalized for non-life-threatening burns as of 9:15 a.m. Tuesday, and the sheriff’s office was awaiting medical clearance to interview him in connection with the fire, according to Wofford.

+3 Update: Man detained near burning car near site of American Canyon fire, according to Napa County Sheriff’s Office The Newell Fire spread to 150 acres and caused a brief evacuation warning before fire crews stopped its forward progress, according to Cal Fire.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Due to the expected length of the man’s hospital stay, Napa County has released him from custody but will continue to treat him as a person of interest in the Newell Fire and the car theft, Wofford said Tuesday afternoon. “It’s not a matter of if we talk to him, it’s a matter of when,” he said, explaining that the sheriff’s office will work with Cal Fire to determine whether the car theft and the fire were related.

Wofford said arson has not been ruled out as a source of the American Canyon fire, but spokesperson Tyree Zander of Cal Fire, the investigating agency in the blaze, did not say whether the state firefighting agency is investigating the incident as arson.

Less than an hour after the fire began, the Napa County Office of Emergency Services issued an evacuation order for the Via Bellagio neighborhood in south American Canyon east of Highway 29. The warning, which was not an order to evacuate, was lifted shortly before 8:15 p.m.