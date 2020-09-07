Update: PG&E announces start of public safety power shutoff amid fire risk; more than 5,000 Napa County customers may be affected

The red flag warning is in effect from 10 p.m. Monday to 8 a.m. Wednesday in parts of the county above the 1,000-foot elevation, and indicates that current or imminent weather conditions may contribute to extreme fire behavior and that any flames may spread rapidly.

While the area covered by the red-flag warning includes some 1.5 million PG&E customers, the utility said it is limiting the number affected by the PSPS to 12% of that total.

"While PSPS is an important wildfire safety tool, we understand the burden PSPS places on our customers especially for those with medical needs and customers shelter at home in response to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19)," the utility said in its Monday night announcement. "We are working to reduce the number of customers affected and the length of time they are without power."

After the higher winds subside, PG&E will inspect de-energized power lines to ensure they were not damaged before restoring service, and then reconnect customers in stages, according to the company, which said its goal is to restore power to nearly all customers within 12 daylight hours after severe weather has passed.