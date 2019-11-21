As of 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Pacific Gas and Electric had restored all but 150 Napa County customers who lost power Wednesday morning as part of a safety shutoff, the county reported.
PG&E estimated that all 10,434 customers would have their electricity back later today, said Noel Brinkerhoff, the county's public information officer.
A safety power shutdown was carried out at daybreak Wednesday in anticipation of high winds that threatened distribution lines and raised the risk of starting wildfires.
The weather "all clear" was issued at 2 a.m. Thursday, setting in motion the inspection of lines for the restoration of power to 50,000 customers in portions of 10 counties, PG&E reported.
PG&E had five helicopters and 120 employees working in Napa County to restore power, Brinkerhoff said.
Brinkerhoff said the National Weather Service has good news in its forecast. Rain is possibly as early as Tuesday, with showers persisting through mid-week. A quarter inch could fall in the lower elevations, he said.
This would be the first significant rain this fall, reducing the threat of wildfires.
The Weather Service had forecast another wind storm starting Monday, but adjusted its forecast Thursday afternoon, saying it would be milder than first thought, Brinkerhoff said.
"That reduces the likelihood of another PSPS (public safety power shutoff), but doesn't rule it out," he said.
Calistoga public schools reopened Thursday after a one-day closure.