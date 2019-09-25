Pacific Gas & Electric implemented public safety power shutoffs before dawn Wednesday for 1,284 customers in the Calistoga area, then began restoring electricity in the afternoon.
The cutoff, which did not affect the core of Calistoga, was a precautionary move in advance of strong winds expected Wednesday morning that heightened the risk of damage to PG&E equipment and possible wildfires, the utility reported.
Full restoration of power was scheduled to occur by the evening, after crews, including inspectors in helicopters, surveyed lines at Mount St. Helena and around Calistoga, the utility reported at mid-afternoon.
All told, the utility said it was cutting power to 48,200 customers in the North Bay and the Sierra foothills before dawn Wednesday.
Of the 1,284 customers affected in the Calistoga area, some lived across the county line in Sonoma.
To help affected people in the Calistoga area, PG&E opened a Community Resource Center at the Calistoga fairgrounds where people could use restrooms, access bottled water, charge electric devices and have air conditioning.
The center was scheduled to open at 8 a.m. and close in the early evening.
Similar centers were being set up in six other communities, including Grass Valley, Auburn, Oroville and Loomis.
Some 10,500 Napa County customers were threatened with a safety shutoff Monday, but the utility decided Monday afternoon that one wasn't needed at that time.