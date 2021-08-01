 Skip to main content
Update: PG&E expects to restore power later this evening in northern Napa County; Yountville Veterans Home still dark

  • Updated
pg&e logo

A PG&E truck.

 Register file photo

Updated at 5:18 p.m. — Two power failures struck Napa County Sunday morning, leaving more than 600 residents of the Yountville Veterans Home and 2,231 customers in rural Napa County without electricity for several hours, according to Pacific Gas & Electric Co. 

Service was expected to be restored on or after 6 p.m. Sunday to PG&E customers in Angwin, Deer Park, Pope Valley, and parts of St. Helena and Calistoga, where power was lost at 9:34 a.m., according to utility spokesperson J.D. Guidi. The power loss resulted from a bird striking an overhead line, although the location of the incident was not immediately available, he said.

However, there was no immediate word when power would be restored at the Veterans Home, which PG&E said went dark at 8:24 a.m. That outage was connected to power equipment at the military retirement community west of the town of Yountville, not to PG&E-owned equipment, Guidi said early Sunday evening.

A call seeking comment was left Sunday afternoon with the state Department of Veterans Affairs, which operates the Yountville home.

