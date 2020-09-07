Update: PG&E power shutoff in upper Napa County may start late Monday night, continue as late as Wednesday

The red flag warning was in effect from 10 p.m. Monday to 8 a.m. Wednesday in parts of the county above 1,000-foot elevation, and indicates that current or imminent weather conditions may contribute to extreme fire behavior and that any flames may spread rapidly.

The Weather Channel website said the temperature in Napa was 106 degrees early Monday evening, following a 110-degree Sunday that tied the city’s all-time record for the month of September, set in 1904. In addition, winds were expected to accelerate Monday night and into Tuesday, reaching 13-18 mph from the north with gusts up to 24 mph, according to the weather service website.

PG&E customers may look up their addresses online to determine whether a location is being monitored for a potential public safety shutoff at pge.com/pspsupdates.

PG&E will open community resource centers in every county where a power shutoff occurs, according to Napa County. These temporary centers will be open to customers when power is out at their homes, and will provide restrooms accessible to disabled visitors; hand-washing stations; medical-equipment charging; Wi-Fi internet access; bottled water; and non-perishable snacks. Impacted Napa residents can find information about resource centers at pge.com/pspsupdates.