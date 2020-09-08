Update: PG&E turns off power to 5,700 Napa County customers as wildfire precaution

Pacific Gas & Electric reported Tuesday morning that it had completed turning off the power to about 5,700 customers in Napa County as a public safety measure.
Impacted areas include Deer Park, Angwin, Calistoga, Aetna Springs, Berryessa Estates, the eastern slopes above St. Helena, and parts of Pope Valley, the utility said.
The city of Napa, Yountville and American Canyon were not affected.
This Public Safety Power Shutoff was implemented because of the high winds predicted through Wednesday morning in higher elevations. This creates critical fire weather, the utility said.
The National Weather Service was forecasting strong gusts in the higher elevations of the North Bay Tuesday morning, then diminishing. A peak gust of 70-80 mph at Mount St. Helena "isn't out of the question," forecasters said.
Napa residents endured severe heat over the Labor Day weekend, with the temperature hitting 110 degrees on Sunday and 111 degrees on Monday, the National Weather Service reported.
Monday's high was an all-time record for the month of September in the city of Napa, the Weather Service said. It broke a September record of 110 degrees set in 1904 and tied on Sunday.
Temperatures were expected to moderate, with a Napa high of 98 degrees forecast for Tuesday and 90 degrees for Wednesday.
The PSPS event is affecting approximately 172,000 customers in 21 counties in addition to Napa: Alpine, Amador, Butte, Calaveras, El Dorado, Humboldt, Lake, Lassen, Mariposa, Nevada, Placer, Plumas, Shasta, Sierra, Siskiyou, Sonoma, Tehama, Trinity, Tuolumne and Yuba.
The process to turn off power to these counties was completed between approximately 9 p.m. Monday and 6 a.m. Tuesday, the utility said.
The National Weather Service has placed most of Northern and Southern California, including 1.5 million PG&E customers, under Red Flag Warnings for fire danger.
Forecasts indicate that the peak period of winds should end Wednesday morning.
Once the weather subsides and it is safe to do so, PG&E crews will begin patrolling power lines, repairing damaged equipment and restoring customers. In the area impacted by the PSPS, PG&E will need to conduct safety inspections of approximately 10,625 miles of transmission and distribution lines, which is equivalent to twice the distance from San Francisco to Tokyo, PG&E said in a news release.
Restoration activities can only take place during daylight hours, so it’s likely that some customers may not be restored until 9 p.m. Wednesday evening, the utility said.
Watch This: Keep this in mind if you're considering skipping the flu shot this year
Bay City News Service
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.