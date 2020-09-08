Update: PG&E turns off power to 5,700 Napa County customers as wildfire precaution

The PSPS event is affecting approximately 172,000 customers in 21 counties in addition to Napa: Alpine, Amador, Butte, Calaveras, El Dorado, Humboldt, Lake, Lassen, Mariposa, Nevada, Placer, Plumas, Shasta, Sierra, Siskiyou, Sonoma, Tehama, Trinity, Tuolumne and Yuba.

The process to turn off power to these counties was completed between approximately 9 p.m. Monday and 6 a.m. Tuesday, the utility said.

The National Weather Service has placed most of Northern and Southern California, including 1.5 million PG&E customers, under Red Flag Warnings for fire danger.

Forecasts indicate that the peak period of winds should end Wednesday morning.

Once the weather subsides and it is safe to do so, PG&E crews will begin patrolling power lines, repairing damaged equipment and restoring customers. In the area impacted by the PSPS, PG&E will need to conduct safety inspections of approximately 10,625 miles of transmission and distribution lines, which is equivalent to twice the distance from San Francisco to Tokyo, PG&E said in a news release.

Restoration activities can only take place during daylight hours, so it’s likely that some customers may not be restored until 9 p.m. Wednesday evening, the utility said.