Update: PG&E used ground forces to restore power to Napa County's remaining customers

The thick smoke over Napa County Wednesday created unsafe flying conditions that delayed restoration of power to 760 customers, Pacific Gas & Electric reported Thursday morning.

PG&E had turned off power Tuesday morning to some 5,000 customers in Napa County, part of a safety shutoff for 172,000 customers in 22 counties where winds were expected to threaten PG&E lines.

When the risk abated Wednesday morning, the utility dispatched ground and air inspectors to see if de-energized lines had been damaged by high winds. Unfortunately, smoke from wildfires burning up north created unsafe flying conditions that prevented some patrols from inspecting equipment in Napa County, said Deanna Contreras, a PG&E spokesperson.

Power was not restored Wednesday to approximately 5,000 customers in 22 counties, including 760 customers in Napa County, she said. These customers live in areas of Calistoga, Angwin, Pope Valley and rural St. Helena.

At noon Thursday, Contreras reported that all 760 remaining Napa County customers now had their power back.

PG&E had three helicopters on standby, but ended up inspecting the remaining lines with ground forces that walked the lines, Contreras said.