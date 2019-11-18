Another round of power shutoffs could begin early Wednesday morning, affecting 11,180 customers in Napa County and a total of 264,000 customers in 22 counties, Pacific Gas and Electric announced at mid-day Monday.
Advance notices were going out to Napa County customers in Napa, Angwin, Calistoga, Oakville, Pope Valley, Rutherford, Yountville, Lake Berryessa and Deer Park, PG&E said.
Around Napa, the PG&E map shows Coombsville and Silverado areas going dark, as well as the northwest tip of the city, but most of Napa would be unaffected. American Canyon and the center of Yountville also appear untouched. PG&E has generators that will power much of Calistoga if the electricity is shut off.
Customers can look up whether their address could be affected at www.pge.com/pspsupdates. For a map, go to https://bit.ly/333V6GZ
If the shutoffs are put into effect Wednesday morning, the utility said it would likely begin restoring power during the day Thursday after predicted high winds in the hills and mountains have subsided.
This would be the fifth power shutoff in six weeks, as PG&E implements a new policy intended to reduce wildfires by de-energizing lines thought to be at risk of damage in high winds.
PG&E meteorologists currently anticipate a wide area of high winds, including sustained winds of up to 25 mph, gusts in the 30-45 mph range and peak gusts above 55 mph, the utility said.
The National Weather Service issued a red flag warning Monday afternoon, citing "critical fire weather conditions" from 4 a.m. Wednesday to 7 a.m. Thursday as a cold front moves through the area. "Simply put, fire season isn't over yet," the Weather Service said in a Monday morning analysis.
There could be gusts over 60 mph on Mount St. Helena, the Weather Service said, but overall the strong winds predicted for mid-week "will not be anywhere close" to the big red flag warning in late October.
PG&E said it tries to notify potentially impacted customers at 48 hours, 24 hours and again just prior to a power shutoff if those customers who have provided their contact information to PG&E.
For the latest weather information, including the power shutoff 7-Day forecast, visit www.pge.com/weather.
For general information about how a power shutoff works, visit www.pge.com/psps.
Customers enrolled in the company’s Medical Baseline program who do not verify that they have received these important safety communications will be individually visited by a PG&E employee with a knock on their door when possible. A primary focus will be given to those customers who rely on electricity for critical life-sustaining equipment.