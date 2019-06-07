To prepare for a power shutoff

As part of these preparedness efforts, PG&E is asking customers to:

-- Update their contact information at pge.com/mywildfirealerts or by calling 1-866-743-6589 during normal business hours. PG&E will use this information to alert customers through automated calls, texts, and emails, when possible, prior to, and during, a Public Safety Power Shutoff.

-- Plan for medical needs like medications that require refrigeration or devices that need power.

-- Identify backup charging methods for phones and keep hard copies of emergency numbers.

-- Build or restock your emergency kit with flashlights, fresh batteries, first aid supplies and cash.

-- Keep in mind family members who are elderly, younger children and pets. Information and tips including a safety plan checklist are available at pge.com/wildfiresafety.