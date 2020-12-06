UPDATE: Planned PG&E power shutoffs will not affect Napa County

Update, 3:11 p.m. - PG&E says an improved weather forecast means no customers in the Bay Area, including Napa, will be included in the planned shutdown.

Approximately 2,500 Pacific Gas and Electric Co. customers in Napa, Sonoma and Lake counties could be without power early Monday morning, as the utility is considering a public safety power shutoff based on forecasts of expected high wind gusts in parts of Northern California already dry from a lack of rain.

PG&E on Saturday night said those potential outages are part of a possible power shutoff that covers "targeted" portions of 16 counties and two tribal communities. The prospective outages would include 2,378 customers in Napa County, 66 in Sonoma County and 24 in Lake County.

Online maps of the predicted shutoff zone indicate most of the affected customers in Napa County will be in the Angwin, Deer Park and Pope Valley areas, as well as along Highway 29 north of Calistoga and near Robert Louis Stevenson State Park.

The Napa County Office of Emergency Services said Saturday night that the outage is expected to begin at 4 a.m. Monday, with power being restored sometime between 8 p.m. and midnight Tuesday.