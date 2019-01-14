Napa Police sent out a Nixle message shortly before 2:30 p.m. Monday asking the public to avoid the Freeway Drive/Laurel Street area due to police activity.
Officers were investigating a report received at 2:10 p.m. of someone pointing a gun out of the window of a black truck in front of Napa Premium Outlets, Lt. Chase Haag reported.
No gunshots were heard, nor did police locate anyone who heard gunshots, he said.
While the incident was being investigated, students at the Napa Valley Language Academy on Kilburn Avenue were notified to shelter in place as a precaution, Haag said.
The caution was lifted about 2:50 p.m. after police searched the area and determined it to be safe, he said.