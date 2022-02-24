Update: Police reopen Jefferson Street in north Napa after crash

Updated at 8:26 p.m. — Napa Police have reopened an intersection in north Napa after a traffic collision forced a 2 1/2-hour shutdown Thursday evening, the department said.

Jefferson Street near El Capitan Way was closed at about 5:45 p.m. due to the collision.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

Police were at the scene investigating the crash and working to clear the roadway of wreckage. Motorists were advised to avoid the area until further notice.

Napa Police issued a Nixle alert announcing the reopening of Jefferson Street at about 8:20 p.m. Further details were not immediately available.