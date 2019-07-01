Home surveillance videos recorded a spate of vehicle burglaries early Sunday morning in American Canyon, police reported.
Police took reports of 27 burglaries that occurred between 2:30 and 4:30 a.m. in driveways or on curbsides in the Rancho del Mar subdivision, Chief Oscar Ortiz said in a news release. Break-ins were reported on West Carolyn, Elke, Joan, Alta Loma and Corsicana drives.
Several American Canyon residents have shared security video footage with American Canyon Police, Ortiz said. Based on the videos, two suspects appear to be associated with a compact vehicle – one wearing a hooded jacket and the other, apparently white or Latino, wearing a white T-shirt and khaki pants, police reported.
Cash, electronics chargers, sunglasses and documents were among the items stolen from the vehicles, according to Ortiz. Several cars had their windows smashed, but other burglaries involved vehicles that had been left unlocked, he said.
Ortiz reported that American Canyon Police learned of six reports of similar vehicle break-ins – involving similar window-smashing and thefts – near Interstate 80 in the Cordelia area of Solano County, although a link to the Rancho del Mar burglaries was not yet clear.
Police are asking residents with home surveillance equipment to check their video footage and report any suspicious activity that took place between 2:30 and 4:30 a.m. Sunday. Residents also are advised not to leave any valuables, or bags or containers, inside their vehicles overnight.
Anyone with information on the burglaries or wishing to share video clips of the incidents is asked to call the Napa County public safety dispatch center at 707-253-4451 and ask for American Canyon Police.