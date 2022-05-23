Update: Pope Fire 100% contained; evacuation orders lifted

Updated at 6:08 p.m. Tuesday — ST. HELENA — A vegetation fire broke out early Monday evening in east St. Helena and spread to roughly two or three acres, triggering a closure of the nearby Silverado Trail and a brief evacuation of areas along Howell Mountain Road, authorities said.
Several callers reported the Pope Fire to Cal Fire off Silverado and Pope Street starting around 5:24 p.m., according to Capt. Pete Avansino. The first Cal Fire unit found flames covering 2 acres and moving uphill, but crews were able to stop its forward progress within an hour, he said.
The Pope Fire is 100% contained, St. Helena Police Chief Chris Hartley told the City Council at 6 p.m. Tuesday. Silverado Trail reopened Monday night.
No injuries or structural damage were reported. The fire was "partially due to mechanical malfunction," Hartley told the City Council on Tuesday, adding that the council will be updated once the St. Helena Fire Department concludes its investigation.
St. Helena Police announced a mandatory evacuation for the area covered by the STH-E008 area on Zonehaven maps, St. Helena Police announced. The evacuation zone included an area east of Silverado and a stretch of Howell Mountain Road, from the Trail on north, and also including Ridgeview Lane, which branches from Howell Mountain.
An evacuation advisory was in force to the east of the mandatory evacuation zone, in Zonehaven area NPA-E147, an area that includes Howell Mountain's northward extension as Conn Valley Road.
Evacuation orders were lifted at 9:13 p.m., the Napa County Sheriff's Office later announced in a Nixle alert.
The fire was the first local test of the Zonehaven evacuation system implemented in 2021. Instead of using roads to delineate evacuation areas, Zonehaven uses zones with names like STH-E008 and STH-E003-B. Residents can find their neighborhood zone at community.zonehaven.com.
Silverado Trail, Howell Mountain Road and Ridgeview Lane were closed during the early hours of the fire. No road closures remained in effect on Tuesday morning.
According to St. Helena Police, nine drivers were cited for trying to bypass the barricades at the Silverado/Howell Mountain/Pope intersection while road closures were in effect during the early hours of the fire.
