Update: Pope Fire triggers evacuation and road closures in St. Helena; spread stopped at 5 acres

Updated at 7:53 p.m. Monday — A vegetation fire broke out early Monday evening in east St. Helena and spread to 5 acres, triggering a closure of the nearby Silverado Trail and an evacuation of Howell Mountain Road, authorities said.
Several callers reported the Pope Fire to Cal Fire off Silverado and Pope Street starting around 5:24 p.m., according to Capt. Pete Avansino. The first Cal Fire unit found flames covering 2 acres and moving uphill, but crews were able to stop its forward progress within an hour at 5 acres, he said.
The Pope Fire was 50% contained by 7 p.m., according to Cal Fire’s Sonoma-Lake-Napa unit. The cause of the fire remains under investigation. No injuries or structural damage were reported Monday.
A mandatory evacuation was in effect Monday evening for the area covered by the STH-E008 area on Zonehaven maps, St. Helena Police announced. The evacuation zone includes an area east of Silverado and a stretch of Howell Mountain Road, from the Trail on north, and also including Ridgeview Lane, which branches from Howell Mountain.
An evacuation advisory was in force to the east of the mandatory evacuation zone, in Zonehaven area NPA-E147, an area that includes Howell Mountain's northward extension as Conn Valley Road.
Emergency areas can be viewed online at Zonehaven.com.
Silverado Trail remained closed between Pope Street and Zinfandel Lane, according to a Nixle alert from the Napa County Sheriff’s Office. Also closed were the full length of Howell Mountain Road and Ridgeview Lane, police reported.
You can reach Howard Yune at 530-763-2266 or hyune@napanews.com